Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

DoubleVerify-rekin eraldaketa digitalerako lanerako ISGk aitortutako adimen zoriontsuenak

Ira 12, 2023
Happiest Minds Technologies, a leading technology company specializing in digital transformation, has been recognized by ISG, a leading technology research and advisory firm, for its work with media and entertainment company DoubleVerify. Happiest Minds was selected as one of five projects recognized in the media and entertainment category.

DoubleVerify, a client of Happiest Minds since 2018, provides solutions that increase trust in metrics related to digital advertising. DoubleVerify wanted to expand its offerings to connected TVs and OTT platforms, which required robust quality assurance of reporting metrics. Happiest Minds carried out an assessment using its Test Maturity Assessment (TMA) framework and helped DoubleVerify modernize its tech stack and obtain accreditation from the Media Rating Council.

The partnership between DoubleVerify and Happiest Minds has been described as a catalyst for both businesses. Nisim Tal, Chief Technology Officer at DoubleVerify, praised Happiest Minds for providing agile methodologies, robust processes, and experienced talent, which created an environment for innovation and business excellence.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Product Engineering Services at Happiest Minds, emphasized the company’s expertise in collaborating with Enterprise SaaS companies, fueling new product development and innovation while accelerating time to market. He described the ISG recognition as a testament to Happiest Minds’ digital engineering capabilities.

Paul Reynolds, ISG Partner and Chief Research Officer, highlighted the accelerated adoption of digital technologies and business models seen in this year’s case studies. The Happiest Minds case study with DoubleVerify stood out as an example of how digital transformation can drive product development and achieve a first-mover advantage in an unexplored market.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited is a mindful IT company that enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. They leverage disruptive technologies such as AI, blockchain, cloud, and IoT to deliver seamless customer experiences and actionable insights.

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, aiming to strengthen the digital advertising ecosystem and ensure a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Overall, Happiest Minds’ recognition by ISG highlights their digital engineering capabilities and their ability to add value to DoubleVerify’s growth journey.

