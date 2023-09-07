GoPro-k Hero 12 Black Kamera iragartzen du Ezaugarri berriekin eta iraupen luzeagoekin

GoPro is launching its latest camera, the Hero 12 Black, with several exciting new features. The camera will have longer runtimes compared to previous models, thanks to a redesigned power management system. It will also support Bluetooth audio devices and dual channel audio.

One notable feature is the new 9:16 vertical capture mode, which will appeal to users who want to record videos for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Additionally, the optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory will allow for recording at a 177-degree field-of-view in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

The Hero 12 Black will be available in stores in New Zealand from September 13, with a price tag of $750.

The camera’s longer runtimes are achieved through the improved power management system, rather than a new battery. GoPro claims that the Hero 12 Black can offer up to twice as long continuous recording times compared to its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black.

With the added Bluetooth support, users can pair the camera with wireless devices and record separate, synchronized audio tracks in addition to the onboard microphones. In a demonstration video, GoPro showcased this feature by showing footage of a camera mounted on a car while the driver wore paired AirPods to record their reactions and commentary, which was later mixed with the audio recorded on the camera.

The Hero 12 Black also allows for voice commands using paired microphones. This is particularly useful for users who have their hands occupied while capturing footage.

Other notable features of the Hero 12 Black include HDR photo and video capture at up to 5.3K resolution, as well as the ability to timecode sync video and audio with other Hero 12 Black cameras.

Overall, the Hero 12 Black offers exciting improvements and new features that will enhance users’ recording experience. It is positioned as a versatile camera for both casual users and content creators who want to capture high-quality footage for various platforms.

