Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Google-k iragarki-esperientzia berritu nahi du YouTube TV aplikazioan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Google-k iragarki-esperientzia berritu nahi du YouTube TV aplikazioan

Google has announced plans to improve the advertising experience on its YouTube app for TVs, aiming to reduce interruptions while providing viewers with longer ad breaks. The changes are intended to bring the YouTube TV experience closer to that of traditional television.

Last year, Google introduced new ad formats for its YouTube TV apps, including non-skippable 30-second ads and shoppable ads. Citing a Qualtrics survey, Google argues that users watching YouTube videos on large screens have different expectations when it comes to advertisements.

According to Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management for YouTube Ads, 79% of viewers prefer video ads that are grouped together instead of being dispersed throughout a video. Based on this preference, Google aims to minimize interruptions for viewers and create a more seamless viewing experience on TVs. This will be achieved by implementing fewer, longer ad breaks.

In addition to longer ad breaks, Google will also test other changes to the ad experience on YouTube TV. According to another Qualtrics survey, a majority of viewers prefer to know the total time remaining in an ad break rather than the number of ads being served. As a result, a new timer will soon be introduced to show viewers how long an ad break will last on their TV.

It is worth noting that users can still opt for an ad-free experience on YouTube by subscribing to YouTube Premium. However, the service recently increased its price from $11.99 to $13.99 per month in the US. Google justified the price hike as necessary to maintain and improve the delivery of great service and features.

Sources:
– Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management, YouTube Ads.
– Qualtrics surveys.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Teknologia

Nanoprecise-k munduko lehen argi-energia biltzeko aurreikuspeneko mantentze-sentsorea aurkezten du

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

MagLight: argazkilaritza zaleentzat jokoak aldatzen dituen telefono adimendunaren osagarria

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Munduko Hizkuntzen eta Humanitate Digitalen Topaketa Arkansaseko Unibertsitatera itzuli da

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Nanoprecise-k munduko lehen argi-energia biltzeko aurreikuspeneko mantentze-sentsorea aurkezten du

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Brian May, astrofisikaria eta Queen gitarrista, NASAri laguntzen dio Bennu asteroidea mapeatzen

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologia

MagLight: argazkilaritza zaleentzat jokoak aldatzen dituen telefono adimendunaren osagarria

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Munduko Hizkuntzen eta Humanitate Digitalen Topaketa Arkansaseko Unibertsitatera itzuli da

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments