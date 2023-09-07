Garena Free Fire MAX trukatzeko kodeak irailerako: lortu sari esklusiboak!

Garena Free Fire MAX players can now rejoice as the new Booyah Pass is finally live! The Booyah Pass, introduced on a monthly basis, offers players a chance to earn exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and bundles. By completing various missions, players can upgrade their pass and claim all the rewards.

The Booyah Pass for September in Garena Free Fire MAX features a Jelly-themed lineup of rewards. Players can look forward to items such as the Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Ready Bundle, Jelly Monster Loot Box, Jelly Platform Skyboard, and the Jelly Assault Banner. Additionally, players can also earn tokens for various items. The price for the Booyah Pass remains the same, with the Premium version costing 499 diamonds and the Premium Plus version priced at 999 diamonds.

If you’re in the mood for even more free items, Garena Free Fire MAX also offers redeem codes that can provide players with weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more. Here are the redeem codes for September 7:

FFCMCPSGC9ACXZJZE25WEFAA

FFCMCPSJ99SRBR43FMAPYEZ

ZZZ76NT3PDEHTDK4JWN6RE0V

44ZZ5YY7EDSXFW4Z6Q883XZ

FF11NJN5YS3EMCPTFNXZF4TA

FFAC2YXE6RF2FFICJGW9NKYT

To redeem the codes in Garena Free Fire MAX, follow these steps:

Visit the redemption website by clicking on this lotura. Log in to your game account using your preferred social media account. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. Within 24 hours, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section if the redemption is successful.

Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your Booyah Pass and grab exclusive rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX. Get ready to battle it out and collect amazing items!

