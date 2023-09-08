Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Galaxy A14 5G-ren azken segurtasun-adabakia eskuragarri dago orain

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 8, 2023
Galaxy A14 5G-ren azken segurtasun-adabakia eskuragarri dago orain

Samsung has started rolling out the September 2023 security patch, and the Galaxy A14 5G is one of the first devices to receive it. This update, identified by the firmware build code A146PXXU4BWH4, is currently available in Malaysia, with more regions expected to follow soon.

The main focus of this security update is to address various bugs and issues that were present in the previous version. Samsung has fixed over 60 security vulnerabilities, ensuring that the device’s functionality is enhanced and users can enjoy a more stable and reliable experience.

One of the notable fixes in this update is related to the Samsung Keyboard app, Knox, and the storage of calls and messages. These known flaws have been resolved, putting users’ data and privacy at a much lower risk. With the improved system security, users can have peace of mind knowing that their device is protected from potential threats.

To download the September 2023 security update for the Galaxy A14 5G in Malaysia, users can follow these steps: Go to Settings, then navigate to Software Update, and finally select Download and Install. This will ensure that the device is up to date with the latest security measures.

As Samsung continues to roll out this update to more regions and devices, users can rest assured that their devices will be equipped with the necessary security enhancements. It is recommended that all Galaxy A14 5G owners take advantage of this update to maintain the integrity and security of their devices.

Sources:
– Samsung Bulletin Page

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Teknologia

Zero-Click Exploit-en kaltegarriak diren Apple-ren gailuak Spyware entregatzea

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologia

Atlanta Journal-Constitution-ek Imani Dennis eta Abbey Edmonsoni ongietorria ematen die Digital Team-era

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Nokia G42 5G: prezio zirikatuak eta kolore aukera berriak

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Zero-Click Exploit-en kaltegarriak diren Apple-ren gailuak Spyware entregatzea

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Galaxy A14 5G-ren azken segurtasun-adabakia eskuragarri dago orain

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Berriak

Gako kuantikoen banaketaren etorkizuna: hamarkada luzeko diru-sarreren aurreikuspena

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Atlanta Journal-Constitution-ek Imani Dennis eta Abbey Edmonsoni ongietorria ematen die Digital Team-era

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments