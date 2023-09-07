UPSek FAA baimena jaso du dronak ikusmenetik haratago hedatzeko

UPS has been granted approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly their drones beyond the line of sight, marking a significant milestone for their drone delivery ambitions. This clearance means that UPS drones can now fly longer distances to reach their delivery destinations.

Previously, UPS drones required visual supervision from a person on the ground to ensure safe navigation through the sky. With the FAA’s approval, UPS will install a ground-based radar system to monitor the airspace for potential air traffic issues. Additionally, a remote pilot will be available to handle any cases that arise.

Andreas Raptopoulos, CEO of Matternet, the provider of the M2 quadcopters used by UPS, expressed his belief that this approval will greatly contribute to the expansion of drone delivery services across the United States. He sees it as an important step towards making drone delivery a common part of everyday life.

In 2019, UPS launched UPS Flight Forward, a drone subsidiary focused on developing air-based delivery services. The FAA’s permission to fly beyond the line of sight opens up new opportunities for UPS’s drone delivery service in the months and years ahead.

UPS and Matternet began their partnership in 2019 by delivering medical supplies to locations in Florida. They further strengthened their collaboration in 2021 when UPS utilized M2 drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to a medical center in North Carolina. Additionally, they conducted trial deliveries of prescription medicines from CVS Health to residents of a retirement community in Florida.

This recent development follows the announcement of a partnership between drone delivery specialist Wing and Walmart for drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Wing’s drones can reach customers located up to six miles away from the store, aiming to deliver items such as quick meals, groceries, household essentials, and over-the-counter medicines within 30 minutes.

