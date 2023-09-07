The Transformative Impact of Web3 on the Music Industry: Insights from the Digital Resonance Panel

The Digital Resonance panel at The Gateway: Korea, presented by Beatport and Polkadot, featured a diverse group of speakers who explored the transformative impact of Web3 on the music industry. The panelists shared their unique perspectives and visions for a more equitable and accessible future in the music world.

Finn Martin, from Beatport.io, expressed his aspiration to bridge the gap between music fans and artists. He aimed to make the music fan experience more accessible and seamless, eliminating technical hurdles. Martin envisioned a platform that would offer fans an enriched experience and deeper connections with their favorite artists.

Matt Medved, from nft now, emphasized the power of NFT technology in revolutionizing the artist-fan relationship. He shared insights from electronic music producer 3LAU, discussing how artists can use NFTs to identify and reward their core fans with exclusive show invites. This approach challenges traditional gatekeepers and enables artists to have direct interactions with their supporters.

The panel also highlighted the importance of diversity and equity in Web3. Mischa Fanghaenel, an artist and panelist, stated that diversity was the driving force behind his foray into art. Both Medved and Martin shared the goal of empowering diverse artists and creators. They acknowledged the need for the Web3 space to become more inclusive, and emphasized their commitment to promoting diversity in their respective platforms.

Björn Wagner, from Polkadot, provided a unique perspective on economic downturns. He pointed out that innovation often thrives during bear market periods, citing successful companies that emerged from past economic downturns. This insight highlighted the potential for growth and innovation within the music industry, even in challenging times.

In addition to these insights, Martin teased an upcoming collaboration between Beatport and a renowned electronic dance artist. The details of this partnership remain mysterious, creating anticipation among the audience.

The Digital Resonance panel demonstrated the value of diverse thought and the importance of advocating for diversity in Web3. Each panelist brought their expertise from different fields, enriching the discussion and emphasizing the potential for positive change in the music industry.

