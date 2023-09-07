Digital Realty Expands Presence in Mediterranean with Data Centre Launch in Rome

Digital Realty, a leading global provider of data centre solutions, is set to expand its presence in the Mediterranean with the launch of its first data centre in Rome. The company already has a strong presence in Athens, Marseille, and Zagreb, with hubs under development in Barcelona, Crete, and Tel Aviv.

The expansion into Rome is part of Digital Realty’s integrated strategy for the Mediterranean region and reinforces its leadership position in the area. The data centre, known as ROM1, will be a tier four facility, as classified by the Uptime Institute. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 22-hectare facility will be located within 15km of the coast, positioning it well as an interconnection point for future subsea cables landing in Rome. This strategic location will benefit customers by providing high connectivity to both terrestrial and subsea cable networks.

Alessandro Talotta, Managing Director of Digital Realty in Italy, stated that the carrier-neutral facility in Rome will support the digital transformation strategies of local enterprises and global customers in the region.

Maurizio Goretti, CEO of Namex, Rome’s Internet Exchange, expressed his support for Digital Realty’s vision for Rome as a key Mediterranean connectivity hub. He noted that Digital Realty’s expertise in developing highly connected data communities is crucial in achieving the goal of transforming Rome into a leading global interconnection hub.

Digital Realty’s expansion into Rome represents an important milestone in its global data centre platform, PlatformDIGITAL. The company continues to strengthen its foothold in the Mediterranean region, providing customers with critical infrastructure to support their rapid deployment needs.

