Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

CD Projektek Phantom Liberty-ren Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire-ren atala iragarri du

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 12, 2023
CD Projektek Phantom Liberty-ren Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire-ren atala iragarri du

CD Projekt has revealed that a special episode of its Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire video series will be released, featuring a Phantom Liberty theme. The episode is scheduled for release on Thursday, September 14 at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. In this episode, representatives from CD Projekt will discuss various updates and additions to the game.

One of the topics that will be covered is the addition of new radio stations in the game. This will provide players with a new and immersive way to experience the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, gameplay improvements and new abilities will also be discussed, giving players a glimpse of the exciting features that await them in the game.

A major highlight of the episode will be the introduction of a new character named Reed, voiced by Idris Elba. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about this character and his role in the game directly from Idris Elba himself.

The teaser for the episode also promises “a surprise or two,” indicating that there may be unexpected reveals or announcements during the presentation.

The Phantom Liberty expansion, along with the Cyberpunk 2.0 update, is set to launch on September 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. IGN’s hands-on impressions of the Phantom Liberty expansion can provide more insight into what players can expect from this new content.

In preparation for the release, CD Projekt has advised PC players to ensure that their systems meet the game’s requirements, with a particular emphasis on checking cooling systems to prevent any potential performance issues.

Iturria:
– CD Projekt Twitter (@CyberpunkGame)
– IGN (https://www.ign.com/)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Teknologia

Etxeko Sagar Dumplings Apple Jaialdian salduko dira

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Teknologia: Apple-k produktu-lerroa areagotzen du bertsio berritzaile zirraragarriekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Thunderbolt 5 2024an etorriko da: Applerentzat joko-aldatzaile potentziala

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Errusiar eta AEBetako astronautak Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioarekin porturatzen dira Ukrainaren gaineko tentsioen artean

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Etxeko Sagar Dumplings Apple Jaialdian salduko dira

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Teknologia: Apple-k produktu-lerroa areagotzen du bertsio berritzaile zirraragarriekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

SpaceX-ek 22 Starlink satelite zabaltzen ditu Cañaveral lurmuturretik

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments