Jim Cramer-en Lightning Round: akzioen hautaketa eta abisuak

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 8, 2023
In this edition of “Mad Money’s” lightning round, host Jim Cramer gives his quick take on various stocks presented by callers. Here are his insights:

1. Norfolk Southern: Cramer considers Norfolk Southern to be attractively priced, stating that it is currently at its cheapest level in a long time. He advises buyers to purchase the stock gradually, in stages, by initially buying 50 shares and then waiting for a slight dip before buying more.

2. Sofi: Cramer expresses his optimism for Sofi, noting that the stock has already doubled but could continue to rise.

3. VinFast: Cramer strongly advises against investing in VinFast. He highlights the lack of car sales and suggests staying away from the company, emphasizing that it should not be a publicly traded stock.

4. PG&E: No specific comment or recommendation was given regarding PG&E.

5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Cramer discloses that he currently avoids stocks that are losing money. He mentions that he would need more information about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals before considering it as a potential investment.

6. Accenture: Cramer praises Accenture for its CEO, Julie Sweet, whom he considers exceptional. He emphasizes that Accenture assists businesses in navigating the complexities of technology and acts as a “digitizer.”

7. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: No specific comment or recommendation was given regarding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

It’s important to note that these are quick opinions provided by Cramer during the lightning round segment and should not be seen as comprehensive investment advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Sources:

– “Mad Money” with Jim Cramer, CNBC (www.cnbc.com)

