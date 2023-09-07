Apple TV+’s “The Super Models” Offers an Intimate Look into the Lives of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries, “The Super Models,” which delves into the lives of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. Premiering on September 20, the four-part series offers unprecedented access to these iconic models as they discuss their rise to fame in the 1980s and their enduring impact on the fashion industry.

Throughout the trailer, the models candidly reflect on their careers and the challenges they faced. Crawford reveals that she wasn’t initially seen as someone with a voice in her own destiny, while Campbell discusses the exclusion she faced when it came to advertising despite her success on the runway. The models also highlight the importance of their group dynamic, with Donna Karan noting that their bond was a defining element of their success.

The docuseries also features commentary from a wide range of notable fashion industry figures such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, and Donatella Versace, among others. These professionals add further insight into the influence and impact of these supermodels.

In addition to exploring their personal stories, the series also takes a closer look at the making of the music video for George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90,” which starred all four models. Directed by David Fincher, the music video became an iconic moment in pop culture history, capturing the essence of the era and the cultural significance of these models.

“The Super Models” is a collaboration between Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with the models themselves serving as executive producers alongside industry veterans such as Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. This highly anticipated docuseries offers viewers an intimate and in-depth look into the lives and careers of these legendary figures in the fashion industry, showcasing their lasting impact on beauty, power, and the modeling world as a whole.

