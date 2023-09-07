Resolution Games Developing Demeo for Apple Vision Pro

Resolution Games has announced that they are actively developing a version of their virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) tabletop RPG simulator, Demeo, for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. The Vision Pro, set to release early next year, is a wearable computing device that is highly anticipated in the VR/MR community. Demeo is one of the first VR/MR games to be confirmed for the device.

Demeo originally launched in 2021 and received a Mixed Reality update last year that allowed in-game objects to be placed on top of the real world using passthrough cameras on compatible headsets. Now, the “Mixed Reality 2.0” update for the game adds support for controller-free hand-tracking and the ability for multiple users in the same room to see mixed reality items in the same location.

The Apple Vision Pro is primarily focused on MR apps that can be layered over a view of the real world and does not use handheld controllers. Resolution Games plans to take full advantage of the Vision Pro’s capabilities by offering both fully virtual gameplay and integration with passthrough images.

Resolution Games co-founder and President Paul Brady expressed excitement about the possibilities of hand-tracking technology, stating, “Advances in hand-tracking have made a controller-free future not only possible but incredibly appealing.” The company believes that the combination of real and virtual elements in MR experiences is what makes them truly magical.

While Apple has announced that over 100 Apple Arcade titles will be playable on the Vision Pro, there has been little mention of VR and MR games for the device. However, with the inclusion of Demeo and the availability of Unity engine support for VisionOS, more game announcements may be on the horizon as the hardware’s launch date approaches.

Resolution Games has expressed their commitment to mixed reality gaming and stated that half of their employee workload is dedicated to developing MR titles for various devices in 2024 and beyond. The success of Demeo on the Apple Vision Pro may determine whether or not future experiences from Resolution Games will come to the platform.

Sources: Ars Technica

definizioak:

– Virtual Reality (VR): A simulated experience that can be similar or completely different from the real world.

– Mixed Reality (MR): A combination of real-world and virtual elements that interact with each other.

– Passthrough: The ability for camera-equipped headsets to show the real world overlaid with virtual objects.

– Hand-tracking: The technology that allows devices to detect and interpret hand movements without the need for handheld controllers.

– Unity Engine: A popular game development platform used for creating both 2D and 3D games.