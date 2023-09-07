Hiriko Bizitza

Best Buy Tablet Sale: Great Deals on iPads, Samsung Tablets, and Microsoft Surface Pro

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Best Buy is offering a wide range of tablet deals, making it the perfect time to upgrade your device. Whether you prefer an iPad, Samsung tablet, or Microsoft Surface Pro, there are plenty of options to choose from in this sale. Let’s dive into some of the top picks.

If you’re on a budget, the [insert tablet name] is a fantastic choice. Priced at $120, you can save $40 compared to its regular price of $160. This tablet features an 8.7-inch screen, offering a perfect balance between portability and usability. It’s designed with entertainment in mind, making it ideal for streaming shows and browsing the internet.

For those looking for the best iPads, the latest [insert iPad model] with 256GB of storage is worth considering. Usually priced at $599, you can purchase it for $549 during this sale. With its powerful A14 Bionic chip, 12MP wide back camera, and 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, it’s packed with impressive features.

If you want to venture outside the realm of Apple and Android, you can save big on the [insert Microsoft Surface Pro model]. Usually priced at $930, it’s now available for $700, saving you $230. This tablet boasts an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. It also includes a Black Type Cover, allowing you to use it as a tablet or a full laptop whenever you need to.

These are just a few highlights from the Best Buy tablet sale, so make sure to check out the full selection before the deals end. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end device, there’s something for everyone in this sale. Don’t miss out!

Sources:
– Joe Maring, Digital Trends

