Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Bang & Olufsen Launches Versatile Beolab 8 Wireless Speaker

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Bang & Olufsen Launches Versatile Beolab 8 Wireless Speaker

Bang & Olufsen has introduced the latest addition to its Beolab range, the Beolab 8 wireless speaker. This compact and versatile speaker can be used as a standalone unit, paired in a stereo duo, or connected with other models for a home cinema setup. The Beolab 8 features a three-driver setup, including a tweeter, midrange, and woofer, offering enhanced sound quality.

One of the standout features of the Beolab 8 is its beam width control, allowing users to switch between different listening profiles for a narrow or wide sound experience. The speaker also includes “room compensation” technology to optimize the sound based on the acoustic characteristics of the space. Additionally, the Beolab 8 utilizes wide-band technology to direct its acoustic sweet spot based on the user’s phone location through the official B&O app.

The Beolab 8 operates on Bang & Olufsen’s Mozart platform and can connect to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 5.3. It also offers wireless and wired connectivity through Powerlink. The speaker’s design is another standout feature, with a premium aluminum body and options for wooden lamellas or a fabric front. The glass interface on top of the speaker creates a sleek and intuitive user experience.

In line with Bang & Olufsen’s commitment to sustainability, the Beolab 8 is designed with quality, degradable resources that can be continuously customized, serviced, and upgraded over time. This ensures that the speaker can adapt to the latest technology standards.

The Beolab 8 is now available in various customizable colorways, including silver & natural aluminum, gold-tone, or black anthracite. It can be paired with speaker covers in oak, light oak, dark oak, or classic fabric. Prices for the Beolab 8 start from £2199 / $2749.

Sources:
– Original article: [source title]
– Bang & Olufsen website: [source title]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Teknologia

Atlanta Journal-Constitution-ek Imani Dennis eta Abbey Edmonsoni ongietorria ematen die Digital Team-era

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Nokia G42 5G: prezio zirikatuak eta kolore aukera berriak

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

AEBetako arauzko Sandbox baten garrantzia Kriptoberrikuntzarako

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

Gako kuantikoen banaketaren etorkizuna: hamarkada luzeko diru-sarreren aurreikuspena

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Atlanta Journal-Constitution-ek Imani Dennis eta Abbey Edmonsoni ongietorria ematen die Digital Team-era

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Nokia G42 5G: prezio zirikatuak eta kolore aukera berriak

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Berriak

Microsoft-ek Xbox Digital Broadcast iragarri du Tokyo Game Show-rako

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments