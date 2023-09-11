Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

E. Coli Bacteria Engineered to Generate Electricity from Wastewater

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 11, 2023
Researchers at EPFL, a public research university in Switzerland, have successfully engineered E. coli bacteria to produce electricity while metabolizing organic waste. Professor Ardemis Boghossian, the lead researcher, believes that this technique could provide a sustainable solution for both waste processing and energy production.

Unlike other exotic microbes that naturally produce electricity, E. coli has the advantage of being able to grow on a wide range of sources, allowing it to generate electricity in various environments. By enhancing E. coli’s ability to perform extracellular electron transfer (EET), the researchers have effectively created “electric microbes” capable of producing electricity while metabolizing different types of organic substrates.

The team tested the modified E. coli in various environments, including wastewater collected from a brewery. While other electric microbes struggled to survive, the engineered E. coli thrived, demonstrating its potential for large-scale waste treatment and energy generation. Professor Boghossian described this as “hitting two birds with one stone” since electricity is generated while processing organic waste.

The implications of this study extend beyond waste treatment. The engineered E. coli can also be used in microbial fuel cells, electrosynthesis, and biosensing. Its genetic flexibility allows it to adapt to specific environments and feedstocks, making it a versatile tool for sustainable technology development.

Lead author Mohammed Mouhib expressed excitement about the future applications of engineered bioelectric bacteria, stating that they are pushing the boundaries of real-world applications. Further research efforts in this field are expected to scale up the technology.

Sources:

– EPFL (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne)
– ACTU EPFL

