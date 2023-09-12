Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Bi kide Australiako Gobernuaren Digital Games Tax Offset Aholku Batzorderako izendatuak

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 12, 2023
Bi kide Australiako Gobernuaren Digital Games Tax Offset Aholku Batzorderako izendatuak

The Australian Federal Government has announced the appointment of two members to the advisory board for the country’s new Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO). The DGTO offers game developers a 30% tax rebate on local development costs that reach a threshold of AUD $500,000.

The appointees, Johanna Egger and Morgan Jaffit, will serve for three-year terms and will provide guidance to the Government on DGTO applications. Johanna Egger is a board member of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and the Managing Director of digital studio Two Bulls. Morgan Jaffit is a consulting executive producer at Weta Workshop and has worked with various studios such as Defiant Development and Spitfire Interactive.

Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts, expressed his support for the appointments in a press release, stating that Australia has a proud history of game development and that he wants to ensure its future growth and development. He believes that Johanna and Morgan, with their extensive experience in the gaming and digital creative industries, will bring valuable expertise to the board.

The Federal Digital Games Tax Offset was initially announced in 2021 by the Morrison Government and was implemented in mid-2023 by the Albanese Government. It is part of a broader effort to encourage growth in the Australian game development industry and attract international studios. Other state-based rebates and grants programs, such as those in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, also support game development at various levels.

In addition to the tax offset, smaller grants programs, like the Games: Expansion Pack from Screen Australia and the First Nations Game Studio Fund, continue to provide support for independent game developers. These initiatives aim to foster the growth of solo and small-team game development in Australia.

Sources:
– Press Release from the Office of Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts
– Australian Federal Government’s Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) program

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Teknologia

iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Z Flip 5: zehaztapenen, kameraren eta balioen konparaketa

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologia

Garena Free Fire MAX: Erreklamatu gaur egungo doako elementuetarako trukatzeko kodeak

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

William Ruto Kenyako presidenteak Safaricom Applerekin duen lankidetza agertu du M-Pesa globalki zabaltzeko

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Z Flip 5: zehaztapenen, kameraren eta balioen konparaketa

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Berriak

BMW M240i xDrive gidatzea: ibilaldi indartsua eta dotorea

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Berriak

Samsung-ek Android 14 eguneratzea gailu egokiak iragarri ditu

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Garena Free Fire MAX: Erreklamatu gaur egungo doako elementuetarako trukatzeko kodeak

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments