Apple Invests Millions in AI Conversational Models, Aims to Automate Tasks Through Voice Commands

Apple is reportedly making significant investments in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) conversational models. According to sources, the company is allocating millions of dollars each day towards creating multiple AI models within various teams. One of the primary goals of these models is to enable iPhone users to automate tasks with simple voice commands.

For instance, users may be able to instruct Siri to create a GIF using their last five photos and send it to a friend, without needing to manually program each individual action. Apple’s head of AI, John Giannandrea, authorized the formation of a conversational AI team several years ago, long before the emergence of ChatGPT.

Apple’s most advanced large-language model, internally referred to as Ajax GPT, has been trained on over 200 billion parameters and is reportedly more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5. Although Apple has not officially commented on these developments, CEO Tim Cook recently acknowledged the company’s long-standing research and focus on generative AI and machine learning (ML).

Cook emphasized that AI and ML are fundamental core technologies for Apple and are integral to every product the company builds. While Apple has not extensively discussed generative AI in the past, it continues to invest heavily in this field. The latest quarterly report from Apple did not delve into generative AI details, indicating that the company prefers to keep their developments in this area under wraps.

Overall, Apple’s increased investment in AI conversational models demonstrates their commitment to enhancing user experiences and streamlining tasks through voice commands, paving the way for further advancements in generative AI technology.

