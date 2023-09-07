Applek milioika inbertitzen ditu AI garapenean AI Arms Race-n

Apple is secretly working on artificial intelligence (AI) development, joining other tech companies in the race to advance AI technologies. The company is reportedly spending “millions of dollars a day” from its computing budget to develop AI, according to a report from The Information.

Despite Apple’s reserved approach to AI, the company has been revealed to have its own large language model (LLM) called “Apple GPT.” Although Apple has not disclosed specific use cases for the LLM, it has been suggested that it could be utilized for Apple Care customer support. Apple believes that its LLM, named Ajax, is superior to OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3.5.

Apple’s plans for generative AI are becoming clearer. Multiple teams within the company are dedicated to AI development, including a 16-member unit called “Foundational Models” that focuses on conversational AI. This unit is led by John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of AI, who joined the company after working at Google to enhance Siri.

The investment in conversational AI primarily revolves around enhancing Siri’s capabilities. Apple aims to enable Siri to automate complex tasks, such as transforming a series of photos into a GIF. This new feature is expected to be released alongside the next version of the iPhone’s operating system next year, and it will be integrated with Apple’s Shortcuts app.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly working on other AI products, including multimodal AI for text-to-image generation and vice versa. The company is also developing software for generating 3D scenes.

Overall, Apple is committed to AI development, dedicating significant resources and manpower to stay competitive in the rapidly advancing AI landscape.

