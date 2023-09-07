A Stunning and Functional 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger from Nomad

Nomad has once again impressed with its latest innovation – the Base One Max. This charging station not only offers a stunning design but also delivers impressive functionality. If you’re ready to embrace wireless charging and step into the 21st century, this is the charger for you.

One of the standout features of the Base One Max is its solid and premium construction. Unlike many charging stations that feel lightweight and plasticky, Nomad has opted for solid metal, premium glass, and scratch-resistant TPU materials. This not only gives the charger a premium look and feel but also ensures that your Apple devices remain protected.

Furthermore, the non-slip rubber base of the Base One Max ensures that it stays securely in place, whether you’re placing it on a desk or a nightstand. The attention to detail in the design is apparent, making this charging station a beautiful addition to any environment.

What sets the Base One Max apart from other wireless chargers is the use of official Made For iPhone (MFi) MagSafe charging technology. With the MFi MagSafe charging pad, iPhone users can enjoy charging speeds of up to 15W, twice the rate of generic Qi-compatible chargers. Additionally, Nomad has raised the charging pad, making it easier to place and remove the iPhone from the charger.

In addition to iPhone charging, the Base One Max also features charging spots for the Apple Watch and wireless charging compatible AirPods or AirPods Pro. Nomad even includes a high-quality two-meter braided USB-C-to-USB-C cable with the charger.

It’s worth noting that the Base One Max requires a 30W USB-C power adapter, which is not included. However, Nomad believes that many users already have power adapters, and providing additional units would only contribute to unnecessary waste.

With a price tag of $170, the Nomad Base One Max is a premium-priced product. However, it delivers on both style and functionality, providing all the benefits of an Apple-approved charger in an elegantly designed package.

