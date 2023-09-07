Apple Patents Matte Black Finish for Future Devices

Apple has been granted a new patent for creating a matte black finish on its devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. The patent, titled “Anodised part having a matte black appearance,” involves laying an anodized layer over a metal substrate that develops light-absorbing properties. This allows the external surface to feature randomly distributed light-absorbing features capable of absorbing visible light. The anodized layer is characterized by a color with an L* value of less than 10 in the CIE L*a*b* color space.

While Apple has previously offered matte black iPhones and a black MacBook, this patent suggests that the company is looking to expand the matte black color option to other devices. Interestingly, Apple aims to achieve a true black color rather than dark grey or blue, which is commonly seen in other dark-colored products.

It should be noted that not all patents make it to the developmental stage, but this patent highlights the creativity of Apple engineers. Recently, other patents have emerged for a DJ turntable-equipped MacBook and a foldable iMac, keeping Apple fans eagerly anticipating future innovations.

If you’re interested in the upcoming iPhone 15 series and its color options, mark your calendars for Apple’s event scheduled on September 12. The iPhone 15 series, which includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be unveiled at the event.

