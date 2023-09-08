Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Sennheiser aurikularrak eta entzungailuak salgai Amazon-en: Eskuratu eskaintza onenak orain!

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 8, 2023
Sennheiser aurikularrak eta entzungailuak salgai Amazon-en: Eskuratu eskaintza onenak orain!

Amazon is currently offering discounted prices on a range of Sennheiser earbuds and over-ear headphones, including the highly acclaimed Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds. Known for their exceptional sound quality, Sennheiser products are often associated with higher price tags. However, Amazon’s limited-time offer provides an opportunity to own these top-notch earbuds at a more affordable price.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds usually retail for $399.95 but are now available at a discounted price of just $265 on Amazon, offering a significant 34% saving. These earbuds are equipped with TrueResponse drivers and the aptX Adaptive codec, delivering a high-quality audio experience with deep bass. They also feature Adaptive Noise Reduction, effectively eliminating unwanted external noise, while the Transparency Mode allows users to remain aware of their surroundings.

The ergonomic design of these earbuds ensures a snug fit, enhancing comfort during extended usage. Furthermore, the impressive battery life provides up to 28 hours of playtime with on-the-go charging. Customers have praised the exceptional comfort, stylish appearance, and powerful speakers of the Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds.

In addition to the earbuds, Amazon’s sale includes discounts on other Sennheiser over-ear headphones and models. This is an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts and music lovers to take advantage of these price reductions and invest in Sennheiser’s top-quality audio devices.

Please note that prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Sources:
– Sennheiser Earbuds and Headphones at Amazon.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Teknologia

Zoom-ek Microsoft-en lehiaren aurkako jokabidearen inguruan erregulatzaileen kezkak sortzen ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

Baldur's Gate 3 hautsi zuen akats barregarria

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

Argazki-argazkientzako Bloom Gold Difusio-iragazki berriak

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Zoom-ek Microsoft-en lehiaren aurkako jokabidearen inguruan erregulatzaileen kezkak sortzen ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Berriak

RuneScape-ko jokalariek negatiboki erreakzionatzen dute Hero Pass-en sarrerarekin

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Sennheiser aurikularrak eta entzungailuak salgai Amazon-en: Eskuratu eskaintza onenak orain!

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologia

Baldur's Gate 3 hautsi zuen akats barregarria

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments