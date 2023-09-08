Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

AGCren Digital CurtainTM Argiaren Kontrol Beira Toyotaren "Mendean"-erako onartu da

Robert Andrew

Ira 8, 2023
AGC, a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals, and high-tech materials, has announced that its Digital CurtainTM light control glass has been adopted for Toyota’s Century model, set to be launched in 2023. This marks the first time that light control glass has been used in car door sections. The adoption of Digital CurtainTM in the rear seats of the Century model allows for instantaneous control of light transmission and visibility, enhancing the spaciousness and comfort of the cabin interior.

Digital CurtainTM is a type of light control glass that reduces the heat and glare of sunlight while providing privacy in the dimmed state and a sense of openness in the clear state. Unlike previous light control glass used as fixed windows, Digital CurtainTM offers both chemical durability and mechanical durability, making it suitable for long-term exposure to various weather conditions. Additionally, the design of the window glass, with its thin and neat black ceramic design, complements the prestige of the Century model.

The implementation of Digital CurtainTM eliminates the need for shades and creates a larger, more advanced, and comfortable rear seating space, while also ensuring increased privacy. As the automotive industry demands more sophisticated and diverse glass solutions, the AGC Group aims to contribute to the realization of a new mobility society by providing optimal materials and solutions.

Digital CurtainTM light control glass consists of laminated glass with a special film sandwiched between two sheets of glass. This film contains a special material that reduces UV rays by approximately 99% in both dimmed and transmissive modes. The distribution and orientation of the special material within the film can be controlled through voltage, allowing for instantaneous switching between the dimmed and transmissive mode.

In the dimmed mode, the special material is arranged randomly, diffusing light and turning the glass opaque to reduce glare, heat, and ensure privacy. In the transmissive mode, when a voltage is applied to the film, the special material aligns in the same direction, allowing light to pass through the glass and making it transparent.

Overall, the adoption of AGC’s Digital CurtainTM light control glass in Toyota’s Century model represents a breakthrough in automotive glass technology, providing a more comfortable and versatile interior experience for passengers in terms of light control, visibility, and privacy.

