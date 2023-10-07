Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Indiako XPoSat misioa: unibertsoaren misterioak desblokeatzea

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 7, 2023
Indiako XPoSat misioa: unibertsoaren misterioak desblokeatzea

India’s space exploration journey continues to reach groundbreaking milestones. Following the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now preparing for its next mission, the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). This mission holds the promise of unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

XPoSat is India’s first polarimetry mission and only the world’s second of its kind, with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) being the predecessor launched in 2021. At its core, polarimetry is a scientific technique used to study the movement of light waves, providing insights into their direction and patterns of vibration during their journey through space.

The launch of XPoSat is set to take place in the coming months, riding atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Once in orbit, it is expected to serve for a minimum of five years. The mission aims to tackle the challenges of understanding the emission mechanism from various astronomical sources like black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, and pulsar wind nebulae.

Researchers have found these processes to be complex and elusive, with existing space observatories struggling to provide precise data on these emissions. To address these challenges, ISRO has developed advanced devices and technologies, such as XPoSat, to shed light on these cosmic enigmas.

XPoSat carries two crucial scientific payloads: POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX is designed to measure the polarization parameters of X-rays emanating from approximately 40 bright astronomical sources, while XSPECT complements the mission by providing essential information on how celestial objects absorb and emit light.

The XPoSat mission, with its cutting-edge technology and advanced payloads, is expected to significantly contribute to our understanding of the cosmos. It marks another milestone in India’s space exploration journey and emphasizes the country’s growing confidence in space missions.

Sources:
- ISRO (Indiako Espazio Ikerketarako Erakundea)
– NASA (Aeronautika eta Espazio Administrazio Nazionala)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zientzia:

The Psyche Mission: Metal Asteroide misteriotsua arakatzea

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zientzia:

Antzinako Planetesimal Formazioa Kuiper Gerriko Arrokoth objektuaren azterketak agerian utzi zuen

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

NASAk suziriak jaurtiko ditu Eguzki-eklipsean zehar atmosferaren aldaketak aztertzeko

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

The Psyche Mission: Metal Asteroide misteriotsua arakatzea

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Antzinako Planetesimal Formazioa Kuiper Gerriko Arrokoth objektuaren azterketak agerian utzi zuen

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAk suziriak jaurtiko ditu Eguzki-eklipsean zehar atmosferaren aldaketak aztertzeko

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Foto-elektrokimikan aurrerapenak: Egonkortasuna areagotzea energia berriztagarrien ekoizpenerako

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments