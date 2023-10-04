Hiriko Bizitza

Zientzia:

Shukrayaan-1 Misioa: Artizarra esploratzen ISROrekin

Oct 4, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing for its next space expedition, the Shukrayaan-1 mission, after the successful Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L-1 missions. Shukrayaan-1 will mark ISRO’s first voyage to Venus, the second planet from the Sun.

The mission, which was initially planned in 2012 but postponed, is now in progress. Shukrayaan 1, named after the Sanskrit words for Venus (“Shukra”) and carrier (“Yaana”), will be launched using either GSLV Mk II or GSLV Mk III. It will carry advanced payloads including a high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and a ground-penetrating radar.

The primary objective of the Shukrayaan-1 mission is to conduct an extensive study of Venus, focusing on its surface, atmosphere, structure, dynamics, and geological composition. The mission aims to unravel the mysteries of the hottest planet in our solar system.

In terms of significance, Shukrayaan-1 will not only contribute to our understanding of Venus but also shed light on exoplanet environments and the evolution of Earth-like planets. It will provide valuable insights into simulating Earth’s climate and serve as a warning of potential climate shifts on other planets.

The launch date for Shukrayaan-1 was initially set for mid-2023 but was pushed further due to the pandemic. However, ISRO chairman S. Somanath has announced that the mission is now planned for launch in December 2024, with an alternate launch window in 2031.

NASA has expressed concerns about the possibility of life on Venus, and although some scientists have not ruled out the presence of bacteria in its upper atmosphere, the mission’s focus is on comprehensively studying the planet’s characteristics rather than its potential for life.

In addition to the Shukrayaan-1 mission, ISRO is also working on two satellites to investigate space temperature and its impact on Earth, as well as conceptualizing a project to land a spacecraft on the moon.

Overall, the Shukrayaan-1 mission represents a significant milestone for India and ISRO as they delve into the mysteries of Venus and contribute to our understanding of our neighboring planets.

Sources:
– ISRO Chairman S. Somanath
- Indiako Espazio Ikerketarako Erakundea (ISRO)
– NASA

