Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Vega kohete bat gaur gauean 12 satelite orbitan abiarazteko

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Vega kohete bat gaur gauean 12 satelite orbitan abiarazteko

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

Sources:
– Arianespace
– Space.com

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zientzia:

Giza gorputzeko muskulu handienak eta txikienak

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zientzia:

Azterketa berriak Zelandiako kontinente ezkutuko bolkaniko eskualde zabala agerian uzten du

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

Bizitzaren jatorria eta bilakaera

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Giza gorputzeko muskulu handienak eta txikienak

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Azterketa berriak Zelandiako kontinente ezkutuko bolkaniko eskualde zabala agerian uzten du

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Bizitzaren jatorria eta bilakaera

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Zulo Beltzen Foton Eraztun Iheskorra Harrapatzeko Proposamen Berria

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments