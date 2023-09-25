Hiriko Bizitza

Zientzia:

Ikasle ingeniariek alga urdin-berdeen loraldietarako alerta goiztiarreko sistema merkea eta eraginkorra sortzen dute

Ira 25, 2023
Blue-green algae blooms have become more prevalent on Alberta lakes due to rising temperatures caused by global warming. These blooms can produce harmful toxins that pose risks to humans and animals. Jordan Eleniak, a second-year Métis engineering student and participant in the U of A Indigenous internship program called I-STEAM Pathways, has developed a microbial fuel cell that can quickly detect voltage fluctuations caused by the toxins. This technology helps in early detection of blue-green algae blooms.

The microbial fuel cell is a cheap and easily produced device, made with materials fabricated by a 3D printer. It recognizes voltage fluctuations caused by the presence of toxins in the water and sends data to biologists over the internet. Through this early warning system, researchers and scientists can monitor the potential harm caused by these algae blooms in real-time.

I-STEAM Pathways is a cross-disciplinary program that encourages First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students to engage in hands-on research in various environmental fields, including science, environmental engineering, environmental law, and policy. Jordan Eleniak’s work is a remarkable example of how these students are making a meaningful impact in environmental research and conservation.

This early warning system developed by Eleniak has the potential to be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of harmful blue-green algae blooms. By detecting these toxins early on, appropriate measures can be taken to ensure the safety of humans and wildlife. Eleniak’s device demonstrates the powerful combination of engineering and environmental science in addressing pressing environmental issues.

This technology is a significant step forward in the fight against blue-green algae blooms, which have become an increasing concern due to climate change. With the help of innovative solutions like this early warning system, we can better understand and mitigate the impact of these blooms on our ecosystems and communities.

– Albertako Unibertsitatea

