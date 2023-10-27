DNA sekuentziatzeko metodo berriak mineralen esploraziorako ikuspegi itxaropentsua eskaintzen du

Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) have pioneered a groundbreaking technique that uses the DNA of microbes to search for valuable mineral deposits in soil. This innovative method, which utilizes modern DNA sequencing technology, has the potential to revolutionize mineral exploration and could be particularly instrumental in sourcing materials needed for the production of electric vehicles.

In a study published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment, the UBC researchers demonstrated how they were able to identify kimberlite, a rock known for containing diamond ores, by analyzing the DNA markers in microbes present in the soil. Additionally, they found that kimberlite has the ability to capture and store atmospheric carbon, making it a valuable resource for combating climate change.

According to one of the study’s co-authors, Bianca Iulianella Phillips, the technique allows them to “see through soil” to uncover the rocks, metals, and minerals beneath the surface. By linking specific microbial signatures to buried mineral deposits, the researchers can accurately identify their presence. While the focus of the study was on kimberlite, the team also explored the potential use of this method for locating porphyry copper deposits in British Columbia, a critical mineral used in battery production for electric vehicles.

The traditional methods of mineral exploration, such as geophysical surveys and drilling, can be expensive and time-consuming. This new DNA sequencing approach offers a more cost-effective and efficient alternative by providing valuable insights before initiating drilling. By analyzing the changes in microbes caused by the interaction with ore, researchers can identify key markers that signify the presence of mineral deposits.

Although this discovery holds significant promise, further research is still required to optimize and refine the technique. Iulianella Phillips, who is currently pursuing her PhD, emphasized the importance of answering fundamental questions about how these systems operate to maximize the impact of this method.

This groundbreaking work conducted by UBC researchers opens up new possibilities in mineral exploration, offering a sustainable and effective approach to uncovering valuable resources beneath the Earth’s surface. With ongoing advancements in DNA sequencing technology, the future of mineral exploration could be transformed by harnessing the power of microbes.

Maiz egiten diren galderak

What is kimberlite?

Kimberlite is a type of rock that contains diamond ores. It is often used as an indicator of potential diamond deposits.

Why is this DNA sequencing method significant?

This method is believed to be the first use of modern DNA sequencing to search for mineral deposits. It offers a cost-effective and efficient way to identify valuable resources before initiating drilling.

How can this method benefit the production of electric vehicles?

By using DNA sequencing to locate critical minerals such as porphyry copper, which is used in battery production for electric vehicles, this method can help streamline the sourcing of materials needed for electric vehicle manufacturing.

What are the advantages of using microbes in mineral exploration?

Microbes offer a renewable and abundant source of markers for identifying buried mineral deposits. Unlike physical elements, microbes are not limited in supply, making them a valuable tool in the search for valuable resources.