Tenperaturaren neurketa iraultzea Thermal MagIC-rekin

Traditional thermometers have limitations when it comes to measuring temperatures in certain environments. However, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been working on a groundbreaking project called Thermal Magnetic Imaging and Control, or “Thermal MagIC,” that aims to overcome these limitations and revolutionize temperature measurement.

The goal of the Thermal MagIC project is to develop a technique for temperature imaging and measurements in challenging environments, such as inside living systems or within objects that are difficult to access. The researchers are using nano-sized spheres made of metal or other materials, which exhibit magnetic responses that correspond to specific temperatures. By measuring these magnetic signals, the researchers can accurately determine the temperature of the object being studied.

The recent publication by the research team characterizes the temperature sensitivity and spatial resolution of their imaging system. This marks an important milestone in the project, as it brings them closer to creating a reliable “thermometry camera.” The potential applications of such a camera are vast, ranging from medical diagnostics to precision manufacturing.

The Thermal MagIC system consists of two parts. The first part includes the nanometer-sized spheres that act as sensors and whose magnetic signals change with temperature. These tiny particles are incorporated into the liquids or solids being studied. The second part is the instrument that magnetically excites the spheres and reads out their signal.

In the testing phase, the researchers placed the nanoparticles into small wells filled with a solution. By varying the spacing between the wells, they were able to determine the spatial resolution of their imaging system. The results showed that the system could accurately distinguish between wells spaced further apart but had trouble distinguishing between wells placed very close together.

The progress made by the NIST researchers in the Thermal MagIC project brings us closer to a new era of temperature measurement. With the ability to non-invasively measure temperature in challenging environments, such as inside living systems or inaccessible objects, the potential for advancements in medicine, manufacturing, and other fields is vast.

