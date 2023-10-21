Hilabete hotzetarako izarrak ikusteko aholkuak: adituen ikuspegiak

Looking up at the night sky has captivated people throughout history. Stars and planets have held different meanings and uses for cultures around the world, from guiding navigation to inspiring folklore. As we approach the colder months, the Trinity Space Society provides insights on what to look out for when stargazing.

Constellations serve as prominent features in the night sky. In Ireland, the Great Bear (Ursa Major) and the Little Dipper (Ursa Minor) can be seen year-round, along with constellations like Cassiopeia. Other notable constellations during October include Pegasus, Andromeda, Taurus, and Orion. For those who are not familiar with identifying constellations, using a stargazing app like “Constellarium” can be extremely useful.

Contrary to popular belief, you do not need elaborate equipment to observe the stars. All the constellations can be seen with the naked eye, even in urban areas like Dublin. However, finding a darker location will enhance the visibility. As winter progresses, the air becomes clearer, making stargazing easier. It is essential to keep an eye on the weather conditions to plan your stargazing sessions accordingly.

In addition to stars, planets also provide fascinating celestial displays. Jupiter, often one of the brightest objects in the night sky, is worth looking out for. It may appear as bright as the Moon. Mercury and Venus can also be observed in the early morning, right before sunrise.

As for lunar events, a partial but very small Moon eclipse is expected on October 28th. The eclipse will occur from 7 pm to 11 pm, with the peak at 9 pm. Moreover, a meteor shower originating near Betelgeuse on Orion’s shoulder will take place from October 2nd to November 7th, peaking around October 21st-22nd.

When it comes to ideal stargazing spots near Dublin, Phoenix Park and Malahide are highly recommended. Going outside the city allows for darker skies, enhancing the overall stargazing experience.

Surprisingly, it is possible to see the International Space Station (ISS) passing by at night. The ISS is quite bright and passes by approximately every 40 minutes. Websites like spotthestation.nasa.gov can provide specific pass-by times based on your location.

Finally, a common question arises regarding whether stargazing allows us to witness the past. In simple terms, light from stars travels at the speed of light, meaning it takes time to reach us. In this sense, looking at the stars is like observing the past. However, according to Einstein’s theory of relativity, the concept of past and present becomes less relevant as nothing can travel faster than light.

So, why not take a friend and head to your favorite stargazing spot? The night sky has an enchanting way of mesmerizing anyone who gazes upon it. Discover the wonders of the universe and immerse yourself in a timeless experience.

Sources:

– Trinity Space Society, Interview with Brendan Watters and Dominik Kuczynski