Lorpen astronomikoa: NASAko kapsulak inoizko asteroide lagin handiena ematen dio Lurrera

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid has successfully returned to Earth. The capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, touched down in the Utah desert, delivering the celestial specimen to scientists. This milestone marks the culmination of a six-year joint mission between NASA and the University of Arizona. It is only the third time in history that an asteroid sample has been returned to Earth for analysis, and this sample is by far the largest.

The sample was collected from the asteroid Bennu, a carbon-rich “near-Earth object” that passes relatively close to our planet every six years. Bennu is of great interest to scientists as it is a relic of the early solar system, holding valuable clues to the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. It is believed that asteroids like Bennu may even contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life.

OSIRIS-REx espazio-ontzia 2016ko irailean jaurti zen eta 2018an Bennura iritsi zen. Ia bi urte asteroidearen inguruan orbitatzen eman ondoren, espazio-ontziak arrakastaz bildu zuen azalera soltearen materialaren lagin bat 2020ko urrian. Ondoren, 1.2 milioi miliako bidaiari ekin zion itzulerako. Lurrera, eguzkiaren inguruko bi orbita barne.

Lurraren atmosferara berriro sartzean, kapsulak bero bizia izan zuen, tenperatura 2800 gradu Celsius-raino iritsiz. Hala ere, jausgailuek segurtasunez moteldu zuten eta istilurik gabe lurreratu zen Utahko basamortuan. Berreskuratze talde bat egon zen kapsularen eta barruko asteroidearen osotasuna ziurtatzeko. Lagina, 250 gramo inguruko pisua duela kalkulatzen da, arreta handiz aztertuko da eta ale txikiagoetan banatuko da mundu osoko zientzialariek azter ditzaten.

The success of this mission opens up exciting possibilities for future asteroid exploration. The remaining portion of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is expected to continue its mission and explore another near-Earth asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing research will greatly enhance our understanding of the solar system and its early history.

