Zientzia:

Eguzki-eklipsea indigenen kulturetan: tradizioa eta kultur irakaskuntzak ohoratuz

Oct 14, 2023
In many Indigenous cultures, a solar eclipse holds deep cultural significance and is connected to traditional knowledge and practices that have been passed down for hundreds of years. Navajo culture, for example, views an eclipse as a moment of solemnity rather than a spectacle. It is seen as the end of a cycle and a time when the moon and sun align, symbolizing a rebirth. Other Indigenous cultures in North, Central, and South America also have their own beliefs and customs surrounding eclipses.

During a solar eclipse, there are certain dos and don’ts for honoring tradition and cultural protocol. In Navajo culture, it is customary to refrain from looking at the eclipse, eating, drinking, sleeping, or engaging in physical activity. Instead, people are encouraged to sit at home, reflect, and pray during this intimate celestial moment.

For the Navajo Nation, which has the largest reservation in the US, the eclipse is a significant event. Tourist destinations such as Monument Valley and the Four Corners Monument are closed to allow residents to be at home in silence with curtains drawn. Navajo-led tour companies also cease operations during the phenomenon.

In other Indigenous groups, the solar eclipse is being used as an opportunity to pass down cultural teachings and ensure that younger generations learn sacred traditions. Stories, myths, and teachings related to eclipses are shared, providing insight into the significance of celestial alignment in their respective cultures.

It is important to note that not all Indigenous cultures in the Americas share the same beliefs and customs regarding solar eclipses. Each culture has its own unique traditions and interpretations of this celestial event.

Overall, the solar eclipse serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and traditional knowledge that Indigenous communities possess. It is a time for reverence and reflection, as well as an opportunity to educate and preserve centuries-old traditions.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

