Aurpegiaren hurbilketak Erdi Aroko gizakiaren itxura agerian uzten du nanismoaren forma arraroekin

A team of researchers has successfully created a facial approximation of a medieval man who lived in Poland between the ninth and 11th centuries. This individual, known as Ł3/66/90, suffered from two forms of dwarfism, a condition so rare that there had never been a recorded instance in a centuries-old skeleton. The researchers used 3D scans of the man’s skull to reconstruct his facial features.

The analysis of the skeletal remains had previously revealed that the man had physical characteristics consistent with achondroplasia and Léri-Weill dyschondrosteosis, which are both forms of dwarfism. The 3D scans showed that he had short ribs, “flaring hip bones,” and “turned-out elbows,” as well as a high-arched dental palate. However, his facial appearance remained unknown until now.

To create the facial approximation, the researchers imported the skull scans into a 3D editing program and used soft tissue thickness markers from living donors to distribute data points onto the digitized skull. They also made projections based on CT scans of living individuals to determine the size of facial features.

The facial reconstruction revealed a man with a round face, a prominent forehead, and a neutral expression. The researchers also created a speculative reconstruction that depicted the man with a full head of dark hair and a beard. Notably, the size of the man’s head was larger than average, which is a common characteristic of skeletal dysplasia.

According to bioarchaeologist Magdalena Matczak, who was part of the initial discovery of the man’s skeleton, the facial approximation highlighted features associated with achondroplasia, such as a depression of the nasal area and midface hypoplasia. She emphasized the significance of recreating the facial appearance, as it allows us to come face-to-face with a person from the past.

This research provides valuable insights into the physical appearance of individuals with rare forms of dwarfism in medieval Europe. The use of 3D scanning and facial reconstruction techniques continues to enhance our understanding of human history and diversity.

