NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission to collect samples from asteroid Bennu faces an unexpected challenge as scientists struggle to open the sample capsule. Despite successfully transporting space dust over 200 million miles, the lack of suitable tools is hindering access to the precious cargo.

An official statement from the space agency revealed that the removal process was met with difficulties. “After multiple attempts at removal, it became evident that two of the 35 fasteners on the TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) head could not be disengaged using the currently approved tools within the OSIRIS-REx glovebox.”

Scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston now find themselves confronted with the task of finding alternative techniques to unlock the treasure trove of priceless rocks and dust trapped within the sample capsule.

The intricate nature of the fasteners has baffled experts, requiring a new approach to safely extract the contents. NASA’s engineering team is diligently working on a solution, exploring innovative methods to circumvent this unexpected obstacle.

Despite this setback, the OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved significant milestones. Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid, provided invaluable insights into the origins of our solar system. Researchers hope that analyzing the samples will help unravel mysteries surrounding the formation and evolution of planets.

FAQ:

A: The OSIRIS-REx mission is a NASA spacecraft mission aimed at collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu and safely returning them to Earth for further study.

Q: What is the TAGSAM?

A: The TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) is a specially designed robotic arm used on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to collect samples from the asteroid’s surface.

Q: What are the scientific goals of the mission?

A: The mission aims to study Bennu’s composition, gain insights into the formation of our solar system, and potentially shed light on the origins of life on Earth.

Q: Has the OSIRIS-REx mission encountered any other challenges?

A: While the issue with opening the sample capsule is a significant challenge, it is one of the few setbacks the mission has faced. Overall, the mission has been successful in achieving its primary objectives.