A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has revealed that satellites and spacecraft are contaminating the Earth’s atmosphere with high amounts of metals. This pollution is occurring in the stratosphere, a region that contains a large concentration of ozone.

The research team, led by Dan Cziczo from the University of Purdue, collected data by flying planes at an altitude of nearly 12 miles. This allowed them to capture accurate measurements without any contamination from aircraft fumes. The study discovered that metals such as lithium, copper, aluminum, and lead, which are commonly found in spacecraft, surpassed the levels of naturally occurring cosmic dust.

Furthermore, the team found that almost 10 percent of sulfuric acid particles, which are essential for protecting the ozone layer, were contaminated with vaporized remnants from spacecraft. The presence of unique elements like niobium indicates the use of heat shields in rockets. This evidence points to the pollution coming from spacecraft rather than meteorites, which have remained unchanged for centuries.

The environmental impact of this pollution is not yet fully understood. However, given the projected increase in the number of satellites in orbit, the situation could worsen. It is estimated that there will be an additional 50,000 satellites by 2030, with companies like SpaceX and Amazon leading the way. This rapid growth in the space industry means that up to 50 percent of aerosol particles in the stratosphere could eventually contain metals from re-entering spacecraft.

These findings raise concerns about the environmental consequences of the space industry’s expansion. The accumulation of space debris and the release of human-made materials in the stratosphere necessitate further investigation. As we continue to rely heavily on satellites and spacecraft, it becomes crucial to develop sustainable practices that minimize the negative impact on our atmosphere.

Iturria: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences