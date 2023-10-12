Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

'Suzko Eraztuna' Eguzki Eklipsea: Itxaroteko Merezi duen Ikuskizuna

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
'Suzko Eraztuna' Eguzki Eklipsea: Itxaroteko Merezi duen Ikuskizuna

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

Sources:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zientzia:

Antzinako zuhaitz-eraztunek gaur zibilizazioan eragina izan dezakeen eguzki-ekaitz suntsitzailea agerian uzten dute

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

NASAren Ingenuity Mars Helikopteroak abiadura errekor berria ezarri du 62. hegaldian

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zientzia:

Zientzialariek ura eta karbono ugari aurkitzen dituzte asteroide lagin batean, bizitzaren jatorriaren teoria onartzen dute

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Antzinako zuhaitz-eraztunek gaur zibilizazioan eragina izan dezakeen eguzki-ekaitz suntsitzailea agerian uzten dute

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren Ingenuity Mars Helikopteroak abiadura errekor berria ezarri du 62. hegaldian

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Zientzialariek ura eta karbono ugari aurkitzen dituzte asteroide lagin batean, bizitzaren jatorriaren teoria onartzen dute

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Datorren eguzki eklipsea: jakin behar duzuna

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments