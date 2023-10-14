Non eta nola ikusi Eguzki-eklipse anularra

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns perfectly between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow and obscuring the sun from view. However, not all solar eclipses are the same. An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, known as apogee, causing it to appear slightly smaller than the sun. This creates a spectacle known as the “ring of fire,” where an orange halo can be seen around the moon during the maximum phase of the eclipse.

To witness the annular solar eclipse, the best places to be are along the path of annularity. The New York Times has a map that shows the approximate path of the eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon; Ely and Battle Mountain in Nevada; Richfield, Utah; Roswell and Albuquerque in New Mexico; and Midland, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi in Texas lie within this path. Outside of the United States, cities like Campeche and Chetumal in Mexico; Belize City, Belize; Olanchito, Honduras; Cali, Colombia; and Tefé and João Pessoa in Brazil will also experience annularity.

Major cities that are not in the path of annularity, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Mexico City, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, and Tegucigalpa, will still witness a significant partial eclipse.

The annular eclipse is set to begin over the Pacific Ocean, northwest of the U.S. mainland at dawn. In Oregon, a partial solar eclipse will be visible as early as 11:05 a.m. Eastern time, with annularity occurring around 12:16 p.m. The eclipse will then sweep across the United States and reach the Texas coastline at around 12:58 p.m. Eastern time. It will proceed to pass over Mexico, Central and South America, and end on the coast of Brazil at 3:48 p.m. Eastern time.

It is essential to remember that looking directly at the sun during a solar eclipse can cause severe damage to your eyes. To safely view the annular or partial solar eclipse, make sure to use appropriate protective eye gear, such as certified eclipse glasses. If you don’t have access to such gear, you can create a pinhole camera by making a crisscross pattern with your fingers or punching a hole in an index card to indirectly observe the eclipse’s image projected onto the ground. Another option is to make a box pinhole projector using everyday household items.

Remember, always prioritize your eye safety when viewing a solar eclipse.

