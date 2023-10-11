Hiriko Bizitza

Zientzia:

"Suzko Eraztun" eklipse arraroa ikusgai izango da AEBetan eta Hego Amerikan

Oct 11, 2023
"Suzko Eraztun" eklipse arraroa ikusgai izango da AEBetan eta Hego Amerikan

This weekend, Americans and those in Central and South America will have the opportunity to witness a rare solar phenomenon known as a “ring of fire” eclipse. The upcoming annular solar eclipse will be visible in several western states in the U.S., including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona. National Geographic editor and space expert Allie Yang explains that during this eclipse, the moon will pass in front of the sun, appearing slightly smaller and creating a “sliver of sun in the shape of a ring” for lucky observers in the right place at the right time.

Although annular eclipses are not particularly rare, it is unusual for the path of the eclipse to cross the United States. The last “ring of fire” eclipse visible in the U.S. was back in 2012, and after this weekend, the phenomenon will not be observable again until 2039. However, Yang emphasizes the importance of eye protection when viewing eclipses, even if only a portion of the sun is visible. She warns that irreversible eye damage can occur in seconds, so it is crucial to use ISO-certified eclipse glasses or try indirect viewing methods like pinhole projection.

Eclipses provide a unique multisensory experience, according to Yang. Not only can observers witness the celestial event, but they may also hear nighttime animals emerge and feel changes in temperature as the sun is blocked by the moon. The eclipse also has scientific significance, as scientists will launch rockets and balloons to measure changes in temperature, pressure, and ionization during the event. The data collected will inform further research during the total eclipse expected on April 8, 2024.

For those interested in witnessing this rare phenomenon, more information can be found at NatGeo.com.

– Allie Yang, National Geographic editor and space expert

