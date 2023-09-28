Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Antimateriari buruzko ikuspegi berriak: interakzio grabitatorioa frogatzea

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 28, 2023
Antimateriari buruzko ikuspegi berriak: interakzio grabitatorioa frogatzea

Scientists at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN) have carried out an experiment that demonstrates for the first time that antimatter responds to gravity in the same way as ordinary matter. The experiment involved the antimatter counterpart of hydrogen, known as antihydrogen. By reducing magnetic fields that were initially trapping the antihydrogen, the researchers observed its fall under the influence of gravity. This result aligns with physicist Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which treats all matter with equivalence.

Antimatter, which possesses the same mass as ordinary matter but has an opposite electrical charge, is a mysterious twin of ordinary matter. It is produced naturally on Earth through the collision of cosmic rays with atoms in the atmosphere. However, antimatter quickly annihilates upon contact with matter. Thus, producing and studying antimatter requires controlled conditions, as in the CERN experiment.

This experiment rules out theories that posit antimatter rising, or exhibiting anti-gravity, in the Earth’s gravitational field. The finding supports the principle of equivalence in Einstein’s theory, which suggests that antimatter should respond to gravitational forces in the same manner as matter. It is an important milestone in the study of antimatter, contributing to a better understanding of its behavior and the mystery of its scarcity in the observable universe.

Despite the predictions of equal amounts of matter and antimatter being produced during the Big Bang, there is an overwhelming abundance of matter and a near absence of naturally occurring antimatter. The reasons for this disparity remain unclear and continue to be a significant question in physics.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking experiment offers valuable insights into the properties of antimatter and its relationship with gravity. It demonstrates that antimatter behaves according to the laws of gravity, confirming the predictions of Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

Sources:
- Nature (iturburu artikulua)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zientzia:

Ikertzaileek metalizaziorako metodo berria garatzen dute azido taniko fotorresistentea erabiliz

Ira 29, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Irudi-teknika berriak galaxiak lotzen dituzten sare kosmiko harizpiak agerian uzten ditu

Ira 29, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

NASAren Perseverance Rover-ek Martian Dust Devil harrapatzen du ekintzan

Ira 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Ikertzaileek metalizaziorako metodo berria garatzen dute azido taniko fotorresistentea erabiliz

Ira 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Irudi-teknika berriak galaxiak lotzen dituzten sare kosmiko harizpiak agerian uzten ditu

Ira 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren Perseverance Rover-ek Martian Dust Devil harrapatzen du ekintzan

Ira 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

James Webb espazio-teleskopioak inoizko Einstein eraztuna harrapatzen du

Ira 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments