Proteinaren funtzioa eta gene-adierazpena intrintsekoki desordenatutako eskualdeen (IDR) menpekoak

Recent research has highlighted the critical role of intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) in protein function and gene expression. While these regions were previously considered less significant due to their unstructured nature, a groundbreaking study published in Cell has revealed their essential role in chromatin regulation and gene expression.

The study focused on the disordered regions of the cBAF complex, a group of proteins responsible for unraveling DNA and enabling gene expression within the nucleus. Mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF subunits ARID1A and ARID1B, frequently found in cancer and neurodevelopmental disorders, were discovered to disrupt chromatin remodeling and gene expression.

The researchers found that these IDRs form condensates, which are small droplets that separate from the cellular fluid. These condensates allow proteins and biomolecules to gather in specific locations for cellular activities. While the involvement of condensates in various cellular processes was known, their role in chromatin remodeling was previously unknown.

The study further examined different mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF complex and their impact on the formation of condensates and the recruitment of partner proteins necessary for gene expression. These findings provide insights into the mechanisms underlying these mutations and their effects on cellular processes, which could potentially lead to new therapeutic strategies.

This research expands our understanding of the significance of IDRs in protein function and highlights their role in physiology and disease. Furthermore, it sheds light on the sequence specificity and function of IDRs, offering implications for the therapeutic targeting of condensates and their constituents.

