Zientzia:

Goiko Atmosferako Plasma bero-fluxu arraroak aztertzea

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 12, 2023
Near Earth’s poles, aurorae are a common sight, displaying colorful light shows in the upper atmosphere caused by the interaction between the solar wind and the planet’s magnetosphere. However, closer to the equator, a different atmospheric phenomenon can occur: subauroral ion drifts (SAID).

SAID events involve the rapid, westward flow of hot plasma through the ionosphere. These events have been associated with visible structures in the sky, such as stable auroral red (SAR) arcs and strong thermal emission velocity enhancement (STEVE). Typically, SAID events occur between dusk and midnight, but there have been instances of SAID flows detected after midnight.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, researchers focused on 15 postmidnight SAID events detected near South America in 2013. By analyzing data from various sources, including satellite programs and measures of auroral activity, they investigated the characteristics and formation of these rare events.

The researchers found that the postmidnight SAID events, similar to premidnight events, are a result of the complex interaction between ionospheric conditions and geomagnetic dynamics. The interplay includes the formation of electric fields and wave-particle interactions, which act as localized heat sources.

These findings enhance the understanding of upper atmosphere plasma dynamics and their potential to disrupt radar signals for satellite tracking and other critical applications. Further research in this area could provide valuable insights into how SAID events and their associated phenomena can impact Earth’s atmosphere.

Source: Ildiko Horvath et al, Antisunward Streaming Westward Sub‐Auroral Ion Drifts (SAID) Developed in the Postmidnight (1–4) Magnetic Local Time Sector During 2013, Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023JA031677

