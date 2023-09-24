Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

3D inprimatutako objektuak leuntzea haurtxo hautsarekin eta erretxinarekin

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 24, 2023
3D inprimatutako objektuak leuntzea haurtxo hautsarekin eta erretxinarekin

Layer lines on a 3D printed object can be a telltale sign of its manufacturing process. However, there are various methods you can employ to achieve a smoother surface, such as sanding, chemical smoothing, or using fillers. One innovative technique combines baby powder and resin to create a smooth finish.

In a recent video by [DaveRig], the process is demonstrated. The experiment starts with a semi-spherical object that has noticeable layer lines. To smooth out these lines, [DaveRig] mixes resin and baby powder together, aiming for a consistency similar to milk or cream. He applies five coats of this mixture onto the object, curing and sanding with a 120-grit sandpaper in between each coat.

Once the smoothing process is complete, standard post-processing steps are taken. [DaveRig] wipes the object with alcohol, performs additional sanding, and proceeds with wet sanding. Finally, an airbrush is used to apply a clear coat. The end result is a remarkably smooth surface, comparable to that of a typical bowling ball.

It is worth noting that this technique may not be suitable for all types of 3D printed objects. Factors such as the material used and the desired outcome should be taken into consideration.

Have you tried this method or any other post-processing techniques? Let us know in the comments!

Sources:
– [Source Article] (Remove URL)
– [Video Source] (Remove URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zientzia:

NASA Lurrera itzuli den asteroide lagin handiena emateko prest

Ira 24, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Silk Stronger Than Than Kevlar: The Future of Babes Arroparen etorkizuna

Ira 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

Mikrobiotaren ganga: mikrobioen aniztasuna zaintzea osasunerako

Ira 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

NASA Lurrera itzuli den asteroide lagin handiena emateko prest

Ira 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Silk Stronger Than Than Kevlar: The Future of Babes Arroparen etorkizuna

Ira 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Mikrobiotaren ganga: mikrobioen aniztasuna zaintzea osasunerako

Ira 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Einsteinen Grabitatearen Teoria: Desbideraketen Bilaketa

Ira 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments