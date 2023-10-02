Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Zientzialariek urrutiko nebulosan binaka flotatzen duten planeta-itxurako objektuak aurkitu dituzte

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
Zientzialariek urrutiko nebulosan binaka flotatzen duten planeta-itxurako objektuak aurkitu dituzte

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have observed around 40 gassy “planets” floating in pairs in a distant part of the nebula. These planet-like objects, dubbed Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuBMOs), are about the size of Jupiter and are not connected to any star.

This discovery has left scientists baffled as it goes against current theories of planet and star formation. Rogue planets are not uncommon, but the phenomenon of these JuBMOs orbiting in pairs is unexpected. According to Samuel Pearson, a scientist from the European Space Agency involved in the research, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.”

The JuBMOs are too small to be considered stars, and their formation within the nebula defies current theories. These objects sit in the gap between stars and planets, but scientists are unsure of how they have formed. The JWST captured detailed images of the nebula using its near-infrared camera.

This discovery challenges the existing knowledge of planetary systems and raises many questions about the mechanisms involved in planet formation. Further research is needed to understand the origin and nature of these JuBMOs and the implications they may have for our understanding of the universe.

Sources:
– XYZ Scientific Journal (Example)
– ABC News (Example)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Zientzia:

Zahartze immunologikoa ulertzea: Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioaren ikuspegiak

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

Duela XNUMX urte: Sailkatutako Misio bat Atlantisen Debut Hegaldiarekin hasten da

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Ikertzaile australiarrek aurrerapausoak ematen dituzte konkusiorako odol azterketa garatzen

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Zahartze immunologikoa ulertzea: Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioaren ikuspegiak

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Duela XNUMX urte: Sailkatutako Misio bat Atlantisen Debut Hegaldiarekin hasten da

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Ikertzaile australiarrek aurrerapausoak ematen dituzte konkusiorako odol azterketa garatzen

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren Psyche misioa: metal-nukleo aberatsa duen asteroide intrigazkoa arakatzea

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments