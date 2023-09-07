Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Ikerketak aurkitu du THC-O-Azetatoak ez duela esperientzia psikodeliko esanguratsurik eragiten

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 7, 2023
Ikerketak aurkitu du THC-O-Azetatoak ez duela esperientzia psikodeliko esanguratsurik eragiten

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University at Buffalo has found that THC-O-acetate, a cannabinoid derived from delta-8 THC, does not induce significant psychedelic experiences. Despite increasing popularity and claims about its psychedelic effects similar to LSD or psilocybin mushrooms, the study warns of potential health concerns with THC-O-acetate due to its acetate composition, which can produce toxic gas when heated and potential contamination in products.

The cannabis plant contains roughly 100 cannabinoids or chemical compounds, many of which remain unexplored by science. The most well-known cannabinoids, THC and CBD, have undergone extensive research. However, a variety of other cannabinoids, including THC-O-acetate, are swiftly emerging in the market.

THC-O-acetate is a semi-synthetic compound derived from delta-8 THC. It has garnered attention due to claims that it produces psychedelic effects. However, the study conducted by the researchers at the University at Buffalo found that THC-O-acetate does not have significant psychedelic effects.

The study surveyed nearly 300 participants who used THC-O-acetate and asked them to report their experiences. The results showed that 79% of participants responded that THC-O-acetate is “not at all” or “a little” of a psychedelic experience. Additionally, participants’ responses were significantly below the threshold for a complete mystical experience.

The most prominent experiences reported by the participants were moderate relaxation, euphoria, and pain relief. The study suggests that the reported psychedelic experiences may be due to expectations based on what users have heard or read, intense highs that were mistaken for psychedelic effects, or potential contaminants in the product.

The researchers warn of potential health risks associated with THC-O-acetate, including the production of toxic gas when heated and potential contamination in products. They advise caution as THC-O-acetate gains increased interest in the market.

Sources:
– University at Buffalo: Study Examines Alleged Psychedelic Effects of THC-O-Acetate
– Journal of Psychoactive Drugs: Psychedelic Effects of THC-O-Acetate?

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zientzia:

MOXIE Teknologia Marten: etorkizuneko giza esploraziorako aurrerapena

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zientzia:

Artikulu berria: Marteren esplorazioan lanean ari diren zientzialariak eta ingeniariak

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

Zulo Beltzak behin eta berriz birrindu eta kontsumitutako izarrak nahasten ditu astronomoak

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Atlanta Journal-Constitution-ek Imani Dennis eta Abbey Edmonsoni ongietorria ematen die Digital Team-era

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Nokia G42 5G: prezio zirikatuak eta kolore aukera berriak

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Berriak

Microsoft-ek Xbox Digital Broadcast iragarri du Tokyo Game Show-rako

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Berriak

Hodeian nabigatzen: Asia Pazifikoko Cloud Native Storage merkatuko joera eta garapen nagusiak

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments