Espazio-hondakin txikiak jarraitzeko eta sateliteak babesteko teknologia berria

Satellites are at risk of colliding with small space debris fragments that are currently undetectable by existing space junk monitoring systems. However, a Belgian company called Arcsec is developing innovative space debris trackers that can detect debris as small as 1 inch (3 cm), significantly improving our awareness of space junk and its location in Earth’s orbit.

These space debris trackers utilize star trackers, which are optical sensors commonly used on satellites to maintain their orientation by adjusting their tilt based on the positions of stars. Star trackers are designed to detect bright objects like stars and planets against the dark backdrop of space. Arcsec is developing a functionality that allows star trackers to characterize the paths of debris fragments that pass in front of them, thus providing crucial data on the amount of space junk in orbit.

Space debris is a significant and growing problem. There are currently 34,600 trackable space debris fragments larger than 4 inches (10 cm), but scientists estimate that there are about 1 million pieces of debris measuring 0.4 to 4 inches (1 to 10 cm) and over 130 million pieces smaller than 0.4 inches. Even these small fragments can cause serious damage to operational satellites, as demonstrated by an incident in 2016 where a piece of space junk punctured a hole in a satellite’s solar panel.

Arcsec’s new debris trackers will help map and track the previously untrackable population of small space debris fragments. The company’s sensors can detect fragments as small as 1.2 inches (3 cm), providing valuable information to assess the risk of these objects colliding with operational spacecraft. The technology can be remotely added to existing star trackers, allowing for immediate implementation.

Arcsec has already sold around 50 star trackers to customers worldwide, and the addition of the debris tracking function will create an extensive space situational awareness sensor network. The company has received a grant to develop the sensor and plans to launch a demonstration satellite in early 2024. Data from the orbiting debris-tracking network will be available as a paid service to providers of space situational awareness information.

In conclusion, Arcsec’s innovative space debris trackers based on star tracker technology will greatly enhance our ability to detect and track small fragments of space debris. This technology is essential for protecting satellites from potential collisions and minimizing the risks posed by the growing problem of space junk.

Sources:

- Europako Espazio Agentzia (ESA)

– Arcsec