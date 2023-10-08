Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Bat egin Peterborough Astronomical Association-ekin Eguzki Eklipse Partzial baten lekuko izateko

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
Bat egin Peterborough Astronomical Association-ekin Eguzki Eklipse Partzial baten lekuko izateko

The Peterborough Astronomical Association (PAA) is inviting everyone to join them on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Harold Town Conservation Area to witness a partial solar eclipse. During this captivating event, the moon will partially cover the face of the sun, creating a unique astronomical phenomenon.

It is important to note that even during a partial solar eclipse, it is crucial to use special viewing equipment to protect your eyes. The sun can cause severe damage to your eyes if viewed improperly, even for a brief moment. The PAA will be providing eclipse glasses to ensure safe viewing for all participants.

Rick Stankiewicz, the PAA publicity director, emphasizes the significance of using the right safety equipment. He highlights that looking at the sun without proper safety precautions should never be attempted.

Attending the event organized by the PAA will grant you the opportunity to witness a celestial spectacle and learn more about the wonders of our universe. For further information about the event and astronomy in general, please visit the Peterborough Astronomical Association’s website.

Sources:

– Peterborough Astronomical Association

– Harold Town Conservation Area

definizioak:

– Partial solar eclipse: A celestial event where the moon partially obscures the sun, creating a partial shadow on the Earth.

– Eclipse glasses: Special glasses designed to protect the eyes during a solar eclipse by filtering out the harmful rays of the sun.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zientzia:

NASAko Astromaterials Taldeak OSIRIS-REx-etik Bonus Bennu Partikulak erauzten ditu

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

NASAren Hubble teleskopioak lehertutako izarren aztarnak harrapatzen ditu

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

Goizeko Zeruko Gozamenak: Artizarra eta Ilargi Ilargia batera

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

NASAko Astromaterials Taldeak OSIRIS-REx-etik Bonus Bennu Partikulak erauzten ditu

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren Hubble teleskopioak lehertutako izarren aztarnak harrapatzen ditu

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Goizeko Zeruko Gozamenak: Artizarra eta Ilargi Ilargia batera

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Sateliteak izarrak baino distiratsuagoa egiten du, kezka sortzen die astronomoei

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments