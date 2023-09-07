Hiriko Bizitza

Hosto-ereduen bilakaera: 407 milioi urteko fosil baten ikuspegi berriak

A recent study on a 407-million-year-old plant fossil has revolutionized our understanding of leaf evolution and shed light on the remarkable patterns found in plants. Contrary to previous beliefs, early terrestrial plants did not exhibit the typical spiral leaf configurations seen in nature today. Instead, these ancient plants had a different type of spiral, indicating that leaf spirals evolved along two separate paths.

The famous mathematical pattern known as the Fibonacci sequence plays a crucial role in nature, with Fibonacci spirals making up over 90% of the spirals found in plants. These spirals can be observed in various plant structures such as flower petals, leaves, and seeds. However, the evolutionary origins of Fibonacci spirals in plants have remained a mystery.

A team of international researchers, led by the University of Edinburgh, utilized digital reconstruction techniques to create 3D models of leafy shoots in the fossilized clubmoss Asteroxylon mackiei, a member of the earliest group of leafy plants. This exceptionally preserved fossil was discovered in the Rhynie chert, a famous fossil site in Scotland.

The analysis of the fossil revealed that Asteroxylon mackiei exhibited non-Fibonacci spirals, which are rare in plants today. This discovery challenges the long-held assumption that Fibonacci spirals were an ancient feature present in the earliest land plants. Instead, it suggests that non-Fibonacci spirals were common in ancient clubmosses and that leaf spirals evolved differently in various plant lineages such as ferns, conifers, and flowering plants.

The 3D model of Asteroxylon mackiei, created through collaboration with a digital artist and 3D printing, provides a new perspective on the evolution of leaf arrangements. By examining leaf arrangement in 3D, researchers gain valuable insights into the development and patterns of ancient plants. This groundbreaking study not only reshapes our understanding of leaf evolution but also deepens our appreciation for the intricate and fascinating patterns found in the plant kingdom.

Iturria:
– “Leaves and sporangia developed in rare non-Fibonacci spirals in early leafy plants” by H.-A. Turner et al., Science

