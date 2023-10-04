Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

NASAren OSIRIS-REx espazio-ontziak asteroide lagina itzultzen du Lurrera

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
NASAren OSIRIS-REx espazio-ontziak asteroide lagina itzultzen du Lurrera

After years of preparation and hard work, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule landed in a targeted area near Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 24. Prior to touchdown, the spacecraft captured final images of the capsule’s descent towards Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Regolith Explorer, aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and bring it back to Earth for analysis. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and spent several years studying the asteroid’s surface before collecting a sample in 2020.

Following the landing, the sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, now renamed, is embarking on a new mission to rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

The return of the sample capsule is a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx team and NASA’s exploration efforts. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of the solar system and potentially discover valuable resources that could aid future space exploration.

Sources:
– Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– Citation: NASA (2023, October 4) NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft views sample return capsule’s departure. Retrieved 4 October 2023.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Zientzia:

Triceratops burezurra Kanadan aurkitu dute orain Royal Tyrrell museoan ikusgai

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zientzia:

Astronomoek leherketa bitxiak aurkitu dituzte Unibertsoan: Iragankor Optiko Urdin Azkar Argiaren Misterioa

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zientzia:

Zientzialariek "arazo ona" topatzen dute lagin-ontzia Bennu asteroidearen material ugari baitauka

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Triceratops burezurra Kanadan aurkitu dute orain Royal Tyrrell museoan ikusgai

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Astronomoek leherketa bitxiak aurkitu dituzte Unibertsoan: Iragankor Optiko Urdin Azkar Argiaren Misterioa

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Zientzialariek "arazo ona" topatzen dute lagin-ontzia Bennu asteroidearen material ugari baitauka

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Txinak Espazio Estazioa zabaltzeko asmoa du ISSren alternatiba gisa

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments