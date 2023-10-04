NASAk Ilargi izozkailurako diseinuak bilatzen ditu ilargi laginak segurtasunez gordetzeko

NASA is requesting designs for a “lunar freezer” that can securely store materials acquired during the planned Artemis missions. The primary purpose of the freezer will be to transport scientific and geological samples from the moon to Earth. However, it could also be used to store and transport human biological/physiological samples collected during the missions.

The lunar freezer is expected to be ready by the end of 2027 and will be launched aboard the Artemis 5 mission. To ensure transportability, the freezer should be able to withstand physical forces encountered during launch and landing, such as vibrations and shocks. It should also be compatible with various vehicles and facilities that future Artemis astronauts will use, including the lunar rover, moon habitats, the Orion crew module, the Human Landing System, and the Gateway lunar outpost.

The cold interior of the lunar freezer should have a total volume of at least 10x10x26 inches (25x25x66 centimeters), and the entire system should weigh less than 121 pounds (55 kilograms). The samples stored inside should be able to maintain a temperature of minus 121 Fahrenheit (minus 85 Celsius) for a minimum of 30 days.

The freezer should include an onboard display for monitoring and control, as well as wireless and wired internet connectivity for telemetry to communicate with Artemis vehicles and ground stations on Earth. Additionally, it should be able to record data about its temperature, overall health, and door activity.

Artemis 5, the third mission in the Artemis program, is planned to be the debut mission for the lunar freezer. The Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon, with Artemis 3 scheduled for 2025. Artemis 4 and Artemis 5 are projected to launch in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

