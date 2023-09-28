Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

NASAk Erantzun Taldea osatzen du Mars Sample Return misioari buruzko kezkak konpontzeko

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 28, 2023
NASAk Erantzun Taldea osatzen du Mars Sample Return misioari buruzko kezkak konpontzeko

NASA has established a response team following an independent review of the agency’s plans for its Mars Sample Return mission. The mission, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to retrieve samples from the Red Planet and marks several firsts, including the first launch from another planet and the first rendezvous in orbit around another planet.

The review board’s report, submitted earlier this month, highlighted important scientific objectives of the mission but also raised concerns about potential budgetary issues. The report included 20 observations and 59 suggestions for the proposed mission.

One of the main concerns raised in the report is the ballooning costs of the Mars Sample Return mission, which could potentially overshadow other projects and priorities in the long run. Launching the mission by 2030, as intended, would require an estimated $8 billion to $11 billion.

To address the concerns raised in the report, the newly formed response team, led by NASA’s deputy associate administrator for science, Sandra Connelly, will evaluate the findings and recommendations. The team has until the second quarter of 2024 to propose a course of action, and the official confirmation of the mission’s cost and schedule will be determined after the review’s conclusion.

In response to the report, NASA aims to improve communication about the mission’s significance to the public and reassess the mission’s management structure to reduce overhead. The agency recognizes the complexity of the Mars Sample Return mission and the strategic investment that has been made in its development.

Independent review boards, like the one commissioned for the Mars Sample Return mission, play a crucial role in assessing whether mission goals are being achieved within the allocated budget. NASA aims to address any necessary changes identified in the report to ensure the success of the mission.

Sources:
– Iturburu artikulua: [iturria]
– Ars Technica: [source]

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zientzia:

Galaxia pare bitxi bat kate kosmikoen froga izan liteke

Ira 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zientzia:

NASAren txosten berriek New York hirian hondoratze-gune azkarragoak erakusten dituzte

Ira 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

NASAren OSIRIS-REx zundak asteroidearen laginak arrakastaz hartzen ditu

Ira 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Galaxia pare bitxi bat kate kosmikoen froga izan liteke

Ira 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren txosten berriek New York hirian hondoratze-gune azkarragoak erakusten dituzte

Ira 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren OSIRIS-REx zundak asteroidearen laginak arrakastaz hartzen ditu

Ira 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Nishimura kometak buztana galtzen du Eguzki Plasmarekin talka egin ostean, NASAko STEREO-A espazio-ontziek harrapatuta

Ira 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments