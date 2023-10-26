CatSat: espazioan oinarritutako sentsazioa eta komunikazioak iraultzen

Thirty years ago, a serendipitous phone call while making chocolate pudding sparked an idea that would revolutionize space-based sensing and communications. Christopher Walker, a young engineer at the time, discovered the potential of a warped plastic wrap over his pudding pot when it magnified the reflection of an overhead lightbulb. This concept eventually led to the development of the Large Balloon Reflector (LBR), an inflatable device that creates wide collection apertures with a fraction of the weight of traditional deployable antennas.

Thanks to funding from NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, Walker’s vision is finally becoming a reality. The LBR turns part of an inflated sphere into a parabolic antenna by aluminizing a section of the interior surface. With a 33-foot-diameter (10 meters) prototype funded by NIAC and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Walker demonstrated the capabilities of the LBR, which surpasses the aperture size of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The LBR design solves the challenges faced by traditional reflector antennas. It inflates like a beachball, providing a stable parabolic-dish shape without the need for bulky and complex deployable hardware. Furthermore, it can fold into a compact volume, making it easier to launch and deploy in space.

One of the notable applications of this technology is in high-speed communications. CatSat, a 6-unit CubeSat developed by Freefall Aerospace in collaboration with NASA, the University of Arizona, and Rincon Research Corporation, will demonstrate the inflatable antenna’s capabilities in low Earth orbit. After deployment, the antenna will transmit high-definition Earth photos back to Earth. This mission, part of NASA’s CubeSat Launch Initiative, showcases the potential for future lunar, planetary, and deep-space missions using CubeSats.

FAQ:

What is the Large Balloon Reflector (LBR)?

The LBR is an inflatable device that turns part of an inflated sphere into a parabolic antenna. It creates wide collection apertures with a fraction of the weight of traditional deployable antennas.

Why is the LBR important?

The LBR solves the challenges faced by traditional reflector antennas, such as heavy weight and complex deployment. It provides a stable parabolic-dish shape without the need for bulky hardware and can fold into a small volume, making it easier to launch and deploy in space.

What is CatSat?

CatSat is a 6-unit CubeSat that will demonstrate the capabilities of the inflatable antenna in low Earth orbit. It will transmit high-definition Earth photos back to Earth, showcasing the potential for future missions using CubeSats.

Who developed CatSat and the LBR?

CatSat was developed by Freefall Aerospace in collaboration with NASA, the University of Arizona, and Rincon Research Corporation. The LBR concept was pioneered by Christopher Walker, who received funding from NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

How does the LBR compare to traditional reflector antennas?

The LBR offers a lightweight alternative to traditional reflector antennas. Its inflatable design eliminates the need for bulky and complex deployment mechanisms, making it more versatile and easier to deploy in space.

Sources:

POT: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2022/catapulting-a-parabolic-balloons-30-year-risk

YouTube bideoa: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Z4OQG4ABJ_k&feature=oembed